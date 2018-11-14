Evwind, News Menu, offshore, Uncategorized, Wind Energy

Be a leader in Colombia’s wind energy development

Colombia will hold its first renewable energy tender in January 2019 and its government has made it clear that the country is more invested than ever in its energy transition. This means that the Colombian market offers exciting new opportunities for the wind industry as the country looks to create a cleaner and more sustainable energy system. Yet, every new market is different and there will be challenges and obstacles on the path to creating a booming wind energy market similar to other successful markets in Latin America.
This is why GWEC, with the support of SER, is organising its first ever one-day interactive seminar in Bogotá, Colombia on the 27 November in the lead up to this pioneering tender. Gathering the experience of leaders in the international wind energy industry and local stakeholders and government institutions, this seminar will be an important opportunity to open dialogue to ensure that Colombia’s first tender sets precedent for even more successful tenders in the future.
Join these companies to be a leader in the development of Colombia’s wind energy industry!
This seminar will include in depth and interactive discussions about:
  • Procedures and regulation for Colombia’s first tender
  • Integration of renewable energy into the electricity system both from a technical and policy perspective
  • Wind power industry insight on project development in Colombia and its potential
  • Wind power project financing challenges and opportunities with PPAs
