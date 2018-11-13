Wind power in the Canary Islands: Approved the wind farm of San Bartolomé in Lanzarote

The Governing Council of the Canary Islands, on the proposal of the Ministry of Economy, Industry, Commerce and Knowledge, has approved the decree by which it is agreed to execute the wind energy project of the San Bartolomé Wind Farm, promoted by Insular de Aguas de Lanzarote, S.A. and that has a power of 9.2 MW, on the island of Lanzarote.

The approval of this decree takes place after the Ministry of Territorial Policy, Sustainability and Security granted the Declaration of Environmental Impact to the modification of the project.

The text of the decree also orders the procedure to modify the affected territorial planning, as is the case with the subsidiary planning rules of San Bartolomé and with the Insular Plan of Ordination of the island of Lanzarote.

At present, there are 23.3 MW of wind power installed in Lanzarote, where in the last few years three more wind farms have been installed, which have allowed to increase the installed wind power by 166.66%.