New wind power projects promise to boost employment in South Africa

South Africa’s wind energy industry was under the spotlight this week at the 2018 Windaba in Cape Town.

Among the key themes at this year’s event, the first event since the lifting of the REIPPP impasse, was on growing investment in the industry.

Anne Henschel, managing director of Nordex South Africa and South African Wind Energy Association (SAWEA) board member, called for the establishment of a manufacturing industry around wind farms in the country.

“In the recent round 4 of the REIPPP Nordex was awarded with four projects and an additional 547MW of wind capacity. 174 AW125 wind turbines are being installed on these four wind sites. This will enable Nordex South Africa to double the number of local employees,” said Henschel.

She added: “We will also have local concrete tower production facilities close to all of the sites. By manufacturing these concrete towers locally we are additionally able to uplift the local communities.”

New wind turbines for the local market

Nordex Group has recently launched and installed the first N149/4.0-4.5, currently the on-shore wind turbine with the longest blade worldwide.

The company underlined that the turbine is very attractive for South African wind conditions, especially with a view to Round 5 of the REIPPP. Its N149/4.0-4.5 is already available in the South African market.

Industry experts such as the Nordex Group play a key role in injecting energy into the industry. Read more: Wind industry commits to contribute to socio-economic transformation

In total, the company has been awarded a total of nine REIPPP contracts for wind turbine manufacturing and service maintenance, of which five projects are fully operational.

With over 1GW, this will be the highest amount of wind capacity provided by one wind turbine manufacturer in South Africa once operational.

“Nordex Group has been present in South Africa for six years. We see the doubling of our local workforce as a sign of our continued commitment to the South African Wind Industry,” said Henschel.

Current Nordex SA wind projects

Dorper, 100MW, 40 N100/2500 wind turbines – Eastern Cape (operational)

Kouga, 80MW, 32 N100/2500 wind turbines – Eastern Cape (operational)

Amakhala Emoyeni, 134MW, 56 N117/2400 wind turbines – Eastern Cape (operational)

Gouda, 138MW, 46 AW100/3000 wind turbines – Western Cape (operational)

Gibson Bay, 111MW, 37 N117/3000 wind turbines – Eastern Cape (operational)

Roggeveld, 147MW, 40 AW 125/3150 and 7 AW 125/3000 wind turbines – Eastern Cape (under construction)

Garob, 144.9MW, 46 AW 125/3150 – Nothern Cape (under construction)

Nxuba, 148MW, 47 AW/3150 – Eastern Cape (under construction)

Copperton, 107.1MW, AW/3150 – Nothern Cape (under construction)