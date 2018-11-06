WWEC2018 Programme Published: Meet 100 Speakers from around the World, Top Government Representatives

The forthcoming 18th World Wind Energy Conference & Exhibition will become the first international wind energy event of its kind ever held in Pakistan. Leading experts from around the world are expected to attend WWEC2018, amongst them top wind and renewable energy experts from all over the world – from governments, industry, science, and international organizations.

The importance of WWEC2018 is reflected by participation of top government representatives from the host country Pakistan: The Minister of Energy of Pakistan, the Minister of the Environment of Pakistan, as well as the Chief Minister and the Minister of Energy of the leading wind province Sindh have all confirmed their participation.

The WWEC2018 will tackle the main theme RE-energising the Developing World. Accordingly, WWEC2018 will focus on the opportunities offered by innovation and modernization of wind energy in particular and renewable energy in general to meet growing energy demands of the developing countries in an affordable and reliable way, based on domestic renewable resources and without exacerbating climate change risks. A renewables based economy offers unique opportunities for economic growth and prosperity.

Special attention will also be given to the identification of challenges faced by developing countries including Pakistan while deploying wind energy. Moreover, integrated policy, regulatory and technological solutions and business models will also be at the center stage of the conference.

WWEC2018 has been endorsed by a range of important organisations: It is organised in collaboration with the Alternative Energy Development Board of Pakistan and the Energy Department of Sindh, supported, amongst others, by the Ministry of Climate Change, GIZ, USAID, Asian Development Bank, Heinrich Böll Foundation, Pakistan Wind Energy Association, Pakistan Engineering Council, REN21, the REN Alliance and the Global100%RE Platform and sponsored by leading national and international technology and service providers.

Don’t miss WWEC2018 and join the World of Wind Energy in Karachi!

Organized by:

World Wind Energy Association (WWEA)

Renewable Resources Pvt Ltd. Pakistan (RE2)

Conference Chairs

Air Marshal (retd) Shahid Hamid, Chair RE2

Hon. Peter Rae AO, President WWEA

Executive Chairs

Dr. Irfan Afzal Mirza, CEO RE2

Stefan Gsänger, Secretary General WWEA

Contact info: www.wwec2018.com