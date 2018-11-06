Commercial commissioning of the Inter Deux Bos wind farm in France

Boralex Inc. (“Boralex” or the “Corporation”) (TSX: BLX) is pleased to announce the commercial commissioning of the Inter Deux Bos wind farm located in the Pas-de-Calais department, France.

“The commissioning of Inter Deux Bos enhances Boralex’s presence in France and favourably positions the Corporation to enjoy increased operational synergies in the future,” stated Patrick Lemaire, Boralex’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “And it comes as a prelude to the commissioning of four other wind farms in France – Hauts de Comble, Noyers Bucamps, Le Pelon and Côteaux du Blaiseron – which are all expected to be commissioned by the end of the year.”

The Inter Deux Bos wind farm, which hosts 10 wind turbines totalling 33 MW, will add to the 799 MW already operated by Boralex in France and the 1,820 MW under its control worldwide, and is expected to generate annualized EBITDA of €6 million for Boralex (or C$9 million).

Inter Deux Bos is covered by a 15-year indexed power purchase agreement with Electricité de France (EDF), effective September 24, 2018. The wind farm will power nearly 30,000 homes per year throughout its operating life and avoid approximately 4,500 tonnes of CO? emissions annually.

Boralex develops, builds and operates renewable energy power facilities in Canada, France, the United Kingdom and the United States. A leader in the Canadian market and France’s largest independent producer of onshore wind power, the Corporation is recognized for its solid experience in optimizing its asset base in four power generation types — wind, hydroelectric, thermal and solar. Boralex ensures sustained growth by leveraging the expertise and diversification developed over the past 25 years. Boralex’s shares and convertible debentures are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbols BLX and BLX.DB.A, respectively.