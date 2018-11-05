Kazakhstan announced its plan to make maximum use of renewable energy sources.

Overall, new auctions launched by the Kazakh government will allocate 1 GW of renewable energy generation capacity, including 620 MW of wind power plants. Trenders are open to all parties, regardless of their citizenship and nationality.

In this May, Sky Power and The Government of Uzbekistan Announced the signing of a landmark 1,000 MW Solar Power Purchase Agreement.

In this content, Central Asia Renewable Energy Summit 2019, taking place in Astana, Kazakhstan on February 27-28, is going pave you a way to catch this commercial opportunity and bring you a know-sharing platform by gathering most of the industry leaders in this market.

Agenda at a Glance Session 1 Overview of the Renewable energy market in Central Asia—Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan Session 2 Sharing Best Practice and finance for renewable energy projects Session 3 Solar Power Development in Central Asia: PV, CSP, ect Session 4 Wind Energy Development in Central Asia Session 5 Energy Storage Future in Central Asia

For more information, please visit http://www.renewableasia.org/