Egypt aims to produce 5,651 MW of renewable energy by 2022

For the wind energy under-implementation projects, Al-Khayat said that they include a wind farm in Jabal Al-Zayt with a capacity of 120 MW, and another wind turbines plant in the Gulf of Suez under the build, own, operate (BOO) scheme.

The total capacity of wind energy projects under study amounted to 700 MW, including 250 MW from Gulf of Suez 1 plant, 200 MW from Gulf of Suez 2 plant, and 250 MW from the West Nile plant.

Arab, international companies’ contributions to Egypt’s solar, wind power stations reached 93.9%.

The Egyptian government has developed a plan to produce 5,651 MW from renewable sources until 2022, in cooperation with the private sector, under different contractual schemes, the ministry of electricity said.

Head of the New and Renewable Energy Authority (NREA,) Mohamed Al-Khayat, told Daily News Egypt that the total capacity of under-implementation energy projects reached 2,411 MW. Meanwhile, Arab and international companies’ contributions to these energy stations recorded 93.9%.

The government is currently studying launching more energy projects, with a total capacity of 1,470 MW, with the private sector’s contribution amounting to 71.4%.

Al-Khayat added that the government completed the required studies of another group of renewable energy projects with a total capacity of 1,770 MW, with about 88.7% of the projects to be implemented by the private sector.

The capacity of under-implementation solar power projects in Benban amounts to 1,415 MW, while the private sector produces PV solar cells for the project with a capacity of 600 MW, Al-Khayat pointed out.

There are also planned solar projects, including a factory to produce solar cells in West Nile with a capacity of 600 MW, a factory in Hurghada with a capacity of 20 MW, and another solar cells factory in Kom Ombo with a capacity of 50 MW. Other planned projects include the Zafarana solar cells plant with a capacity of 50 MW.

The government is also studying the production of concentrated solar power panels with a capacity of 100 MW, along with two other solar cells factories in Kom Ombo, and the West Nile, with a capacity of 200 ME each indicated Al-Khayat.

Al-Khayat explained that the private sector has five contracting schemes, including engineering, procurement, construction (EPC) tenders, BOO schemes, auctions, net metering, and the independent power producer (IPP) scheme.