Development of Wind Energy in Colombia: Challenges and Opportunities

Green growth in Colombia is becoming a major priority for the country as recent reports from the Ministry of Mines and Energy warn of the impact of El Nino on the economy, which has already decreased the country’s GDP by 0.2% in 2015. It is clear that policies need to be put in place for climate change adaptation. The Ministry has highlighted an important tool achieve this objective – non-conventional sources of renewable energy (FNCER).

Integrating FNCER’s into Colombia’s energy mix will simultaneously lower their carbon emissions and strengthen the country’s power generation matrix to buffer against the increased variability brought on by climate change. To do this, a specific mechanism has been put in place for Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) long-term contracting in the energy wholesale market. On the 2 January 2019, the first call for auction of long-term PPAs will take place, attracting a great interest from the industry, investors, and bidding specialists in renewable energy.

In this one-day interactive seminar organised by GWEC for the first time in Colombia, we will gather high-level figures from this group of stakeholders together with energy authorities and regulators to address any questions and issues surrounding the bidding procedure for the development of wind projects to participate in this inaugural auction.

