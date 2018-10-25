Alberta and Saskatchewan Governments Reiterate Strong Support for Wind Energy

Alberta Economic Development and Trade for Small Business Parliamentary Secretary, Saskatchewan Minister of Environment, affirm low-cost wind power as pillar of energy transition.

Today the Alberta and Saskatchewan governments expressed strong support for wind energy at the opening of the 34th Annual CanWEA Conference and Exhibition, attended by approximately 1,200 utility, government, and industry leaders.

Jessica Littlewood, MLA for Fort Saskatchewan–Vegreville and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Economic Development and Trade for Small Business, set the tone for the day at CanWEA 2018 by reaffirming in opening remarks her government’s commitment to triple the percentage of electricity demand to be met by renewable sources to as much as 30 per cent by 2030. Cost-competitive wind energy is expected to provide the majority of this 5,000 MW of new non-emitting power.

The Honourable Dustin Duncan, Minister of Environment for the Province of Saskatchewan and Minister Responsible for SaskPower, was also welcomed by delegates in the plenary session during which he reiterated his government’s commitment to see renewable energy sources make up 50 per cent of electricity generating capacity within 15 years, a plan that calls for the addition of about 1,900 MW of new wind energy.

Conference attendees also learned from the insights presented during today’s keynote luncheon, which featured a U.S. republican lawmaker and national chair of the American Legislative Exchange Council (ALEC), Representative Jason Saine (97th North Carolina House District), talking with Sarah Hunt, Co-Founder and CEO at the Joseph Rainey Center for Public Policy, about “Why Conservatives Love Wind Energy”.

The CanWEA Conference and Exhibition continues until tomorrow afternoon. For more information about the other speakers and panels, as well as information about the exhibitors, visit the event website or download the printable Show Guide.

Quotes

“Alberta is a proud leader in all forms of energy. Under Premier Rachel Notley’s leadership, we’ve secured record-low prices for wind power while creating thousands of new jobs and attracting billions of dollars in new private investment. The wind sector is helping drive Alberta’s renewable energy goals, and we’ll continue fighting to ensure no one can turn back the clock on these great economic diversification opportunities for Albertans.”

– The Honourable Margaret McCuaig-Boyd, Alberta Minister of Energy

“We have a comprehensive climate change strategy in Saskatchewan that includes increasing our renewable power generation. As an environmentally sustainable energy source, wind power will continue to be an important part of our generation mix and we are proud of the steps we are taking to increase its role in meeting our electricity needs.”

– The Honourable Dustin Duncan, Saskatchewan Minister of Environment, Minister Responsible for the Saskatchewan Water Security Agency, and Minister Responsible for SaskPower

“The wind is an energy resource like any other, it’s there for us to put to work, creating jobs, growing our economies, and powering American prosperity. I’m a lifetime member of the Republican Party, and I know the wind doesn’t care who you vote for, or what bumper stickers you might have on your car. Harnessing it is just good business. I encourage all my skeptical conservative friends, both back at home in North Carolina and here in Canada, to take another look at what it has to offer.”

– Rep. Jason Saine (R), a member of the North Carolina House of Representatives

