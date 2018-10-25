2nd World Community Power Conference, Bamako, 8-10 November

Experts from 30 countries will meet in Bamako, the capital city of Mali, from 8-10 November in order to discuss the state of community power in Africa and worldwide. The World Wind Energy Association WWEA and the Mali-Folkecenter Nyetaa MFC, together with the Institute for Sustainable Energy Policies Japan ISEP, and in cooperation with the Malian Government, will host the 2nd World Community Power Conference WCPC2018. The event will bring together national, regional and international community power experts and stakeholders to provide a launch pad for the community power concept in Africa.

The WCPC2018 hosts are proud to present a very inspiring programme with close to 100 panelists and presentations, covering very different perspectives of community power and renewable energy, with a strong focus on unserved areas in Africa but also with speakers from all over the world. The host country Mali will be represented by several ministers, and dedicated sessions have been prepared in partnership with partner organisations on topics like the role of journalism, local governments, legislators, capacity building, cross-border cooperation and more. The detailed programme of the conference is now available on the conference website: https://www.conference.community/program/

Registration is still possible on the WCPC2018 website and is free of charge! The WCPC2018 hosts invite community energy stakeholders from around the world to join the discussion on how to maximise the benefits of renewable energy for all human beings.

WCPC2018 has obtained the support of the Government of Mali, the German Ministry for the Environment, World Food Programme, GIZ, Global100RE, ICLEI, IGA, IHA, IRENA Coalition for Action, ISES, REN21, REN Alliance, WBA, WFC and several other international organisations.

The official conference languages will be English and French, with simultaneous interpretation.

Registration – free of charge: https://www.conference.community/registration/

Conference programme: https://www.conference.community/program/