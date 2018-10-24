Evwind, News Menu, Other renewables, System Operator, Uncategorized

U.S. Department of Energy Announces $53 Million in New Projects to Advance Concentrated Solar Power and PV Technologies

Today, the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) announced selections for up to $53 million in new projects to advance early-stage solar technologies. Through the Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy Solar Energy Technologies Office, DOE will fund 53 innovative research projects that will lower solar electricity costs and support a growing solar workforce.

“Innovation is key to solar’s continued growth in our nation’s energy portfolio. It increases our energy diversity and reinforces our ‘all-of-the-above’ energy strategy,” said U.S. Secretary of Energy Rick Perry. “Developing new skills through workforce training is critical to expanding job opportunities in the renewable sector, which is why we are following through on our program to reach out to military veterans with new projects that will target this committed workforce.”

 

RecipientDOE Award ($)Cost Share ($)StateType
University of Texas at Dallas200,00069,113TXPV: Small Innovative Projects in Solar (SIPS)
Washington State University198,57849,645WAPV: Small Innovative Projects in Solar (SIPS)
University of Minnesota Twin Cities200,00050,000MNPV: Small Innovative Projects in Solar (SIPS)
Columbia University200,00050,000NYPV: Small Innovative Projects in Solar (SIPS)
Colorado School of Mines 2200,00050,000COPV: Small Innovative Projects in Solar (SIPS)
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign 1200,00050,000ILPV: Small Innovative Projects in Solar (SIPS)
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign 2200,00050,000ILPV: Small Innovative Projects in Solar (SIPS)
University of Washington 1198,80650,329WAPV: Small Innovative Projects in Solar (SIPS)
Arizona State University 1200,00050,000AZPV: Small Innovative Projects in Solar (SIPS)
DNV GL200,00050,000CAPV: Small Innovative Projects in Solar (SIPS)
Princeton University1,500,000375,000NJPV Cells, Modules and Systems
University of Michigan1,300,000325,474MIPV Cells, Modules and Systems
Georgia Institute of Technology700,000175,000GAPV Cells, Modules and Systems
Colorado State University750,000187,500COPV Cells, Modules and Systems
KWH Analytics1,250,000500,000CAPV Cells, Modules and Systems
Stanford University1,469,069375,000CAPV Cells, Modules and Systems
University of Washington 21,500,000375,000WAPV Cells, Modules and Systems
Arizona State University 21,000,000250,000AZPV Cells, Modules and Systems
Cypress Creek Renewables1,500,000396,310CAPV Cells, Modules and Systems
Case Western Reserve University1,350,000337,500OHPV Cells, Modules and Systems
University of Colorado Boulder1,499,764375,235COPV Cells, Modules and Systems
University of Washington 3681,016179,090WAPV Cells, Modules and Systems
Amtech Systems, Inc.1,120,000280,000AZPV: Collaborative Cross-Cutting Research
Massachusetts Institute of Technology1,500,000375,000MAPV: Collaborative Cross-Cutting Research
University of Delaware800,000200,000DEPV: Collaborative Cross-Cutting Research
Arizona State University 31,500,000375,000AZPV: Collaborative Cross-Cutting Research
Arizona State University 41,500,000375,000AZPV: Collaborative Cross-Cutting Research
Groundswell1,500,000375,000DCPV: Innovative Pathways
Int’l Center for Appropriate and Sustainable Technology999,935256,454COPV: Innovative Pathways
Arizona State University 51,229,307307,328AZPV: Innovative Pathways
Grid Alternatives999,4702,022,801CAPV: Innovative Pathways
Lucent Optics, Inc.400,000100,000CACSP: SIPS
Sundog Solar Technology321,00081,000COCSP: SIPS
Dartmouth College400,000100,000NHCSP: SIPS
Purdue University 1400,000100,000INCSP: SIPS
Purdue University 2400,000100,000INCSP: SIPS
University of California, San Diego400,000100,000CACSP: SIPS
Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University 1399,991100,102VACSP: SIPS
University of Utah400,000100,000UTCSP: SIPS
University of Michigan 1260,00065,000MICSP: SIPS
SolarReserve, LLC2,000,000500,000CACSP: Advanced Collectors
University of California, Davis2,219,315582,988CACSP: Advanced Power Cycles
Comprex, LLC1,242,525317,174WICSP: Advanced Power Cycles
Colorado School of Mines 11,858,170464,712COCSP: Advanced Thermal Transport
Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University 2903,045225,764VACSP: Advanced Power Cycles
University of Arizona800,000200,000AZCSP: Advanced Power Cycles
Midwest Renewable Energy Association800,000900,000WIWorkforce: Expansion
Blue Lake Rancheria600,000N/ACAWorkforce: Expansion
Safer Foundation800,000N/AILWorkforce: Expansion
Illinois Green Economy Network1,250,000N/AILWorkforce: Expansion
The Solar Foundation2,000,000N/ADCWorkforce: Expansion
Philadelphia Energy Authority1,250,00046,500PAWorkforce: Expansion
Electric Power Research Institute6,000,0001,500,000TNWorkforce: Digital Adaptation Training for DER

SOURCE: DOE’s Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy

 

These selections will advance research and development in photovoltaics (PV) and concentrating solar-thermal power (CSP). While PV materials convert sunlight directly to electricity, CSP concentrates the incoming sunlight to heat that then generates electricity like a traditional power plant.  The projects announced today span across 21 states plus the District of Columbia, and include PV research to increase grid resiliency in Puerto Rico. Selections are in the following areas:

  • Photovoltaics Research and Development: $27.7 million for 31 projects that will support early-stage research to advance new PV materials, like perovskites, which can essentially be painted on a surface to generate electricity. More innovation is needed to achieve high efficiency and stable performance over a long-time.
  • Concentrating Solar Power Research and Development: $12.4 million for 15 research projects that will advance the high-temperature components of CSP systems such as heat exchangers.  These projects will develop materials and designs for collectors, power cycles, and thermal transport systems that can withstand temperatures greater than 700 °C while being corrosion-resistant. Next-generation CSP systems operating at higher temperatures will be able to store more heat and dispatch solar electricity at any time, day or night.
  • Improving and Expanding the Solar Industry through Workforce Initiatives: $12.7 million for 7 projects that will pursue initiatives to grow and train the solar workforce. These projects will support training and curriculum development at community colleges and advanced training for a more digital electric power system, which includes communications technology. This includes programs to prepare veterans and interested transitioning military personnel to join the solar workforce, building on DOE’s pilot program, Solar Ready Vets.

See the full list of projects on the website HERE. Award amounts are subject to final negotiation.

24-10-2018|Categories: BREAKING NEWS, Documents, NEWS, Sin categoría, Top News|Tags: , , , ,

 

http://helioscsp.com/u-s-department-of-energy-announces-53-million-in-new-projects-to-advance-concentrated-solar-power-and-pv-technologies/ 

 

   

24-10-2018|Categories: BREAKING NEWS, Documents, NEWS, Sin categoría, Top News|Tags: , , , ,
 
http://helioscsp.com/u-s-department-of-energy-announces-53-million-in-new-projects-to-advance-concentrated-solar-power-and-pv-technologies/ 
 
 
 