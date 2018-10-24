U.S. Department of Energy Announces $53 Million in New Projects to Advance Concentrated Solar Power and PV Technologies

Photovoltaics Research and Development: $27.7 million for 31 projects that will support early-stage research to advance new PV materials, like perovskites, which can essentially be painted on a surface to generate electricity. More innovation is needed to achieve high efficiency and stable performance over a long-time.

