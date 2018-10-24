Dominion Energy Seeks Solar and Onshore Wind Energy Generation Proposals

Dominion Energy is seeking bids for up to 500 megawatts of solar and onshore wind generation as part of a plan to develop 3,000 megawatts of additional solar and wind power under Virginia’s new Grid Transformation & Security Act (GTSA).

The GTSA, which became law on July 1, 2018, paves the way for the largest increase of renewable energy resources in the state’s history. The company has pledged to have 3,000 megawatts of new solar and wind energy – enough to power 750,000 homes – under development or in operation by early 2022. To meet this long-term commitment, the company intends to issue a Request for Proposals (RFP) each year, similar in timing and content to the solicitation released today, until the pledge has been met.

Today’s announced Solar and Onshore Wind RFP is soliciting bids for energy, capacity and environmental attributes including Renewable Energy Certificates, for new solar and onshore wind facilities at least 5 megawatts (ac) in size. The facilities must be located in Virginia to be considered.

The proposals can be for power purchase agreements and/or the purchase of development projects. The RFP outlines the proposal requirements and power and asset purchase agreement terms requiring a commercial operations date in 2020, as well as the price and non-price evaluation criteria.

Notices of Intent to Bid and Confidentiality Agreements are due by November 2, 2018 with final asset purchase and power purchase proposals due December 13, 2018 and March 14, 2019 respectively.

Nearly 6 million customers in 19 states energize their homes and businesses with electricity or natural gas from Dominion Energy (NYSE: D), headquartered in Richmond, Va. The company is committed to sustainable, reliable, affordable, and safe energy and is one of the nation’s largest producers and transporters of energy with over $78 billion of assets providing electric generation, transmission and distribution, as well as natural gas storage, transmission, distribution, and import/export services. As one of the nation’s leading solar operators, the company intends to reduce its carbon intensity 50 percent by 2030. Through its Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation, as well as EnergyShare and other programs, Dominion Energy plans to contribute more than $30 million in 2018 to community causes throughout its footprint and beyond.