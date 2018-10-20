SaskPower announces Potentia as developer of wind power project near Assiniboia

SaskPower has announced what company will construct a wind energy project south of Assiniboia.

Potentia Renewable’s Golden South Wind Energy Facility will be a 200-megawatt project, which SaskPower says is enough to provide electricity for 90,000 homes in the province.

“The more that renewable technology is improving, we’re the beneficiary of that because we’re getting competitive prices at a price range that we would not have been able to achieve in just a few years [ago],” said Dustin Duncan, Minister responsible for SaskPower.

The facility, which may be ready to operate in as soon as three years, is expected to have 60 wind turbines.

Potentia has signed a 25-year agreement with SaskPower to provide electricity for the province’s residents.

The province said the agreement is part of its goal of reducing emissions by 2030 without a carbon tax.

Multiple wind turbine projects have been approved this year, with one in the RM of Coulee and another near Herbert in the province’s southwest.