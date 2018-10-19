Vestas wins 294 MW wind farm order in South African auction and introduces the first V136-4.2 MW wind turbines in Africa

Vestas’ global partner Enel Green Power has awarded Vestas a 294 MW wind power order of V136-4.2 MW wind turbines, delivered in 4.2 MW Power Optimised Mode, for two projects in South Africa. The projects consist of 147 MW each and debut the V136-4.2 MW in the South African market and will feature the largest Vestas rotor diameters in Africa to date.

The two wind energy plants, Karusa and Soetwater, are both located at the South African Western Cape and will feature 35 turbines each with a hub height of 82 meters. Leveraging the 4.2 MW Power Optimised Mode for the sites’ medium-speed wind conditions, the V136-4.2 MW will boost performance and increase annual energy production. To lower turbine downtime and levelised cost of energy, the project will also include a VestasOnline® Business SCADA solution.

As part of delivering the projects, Vestas will create local wind energy jobs, fulfilling the local requirements for local content, skills development and socio-economic development initiatives.

“We are very dedicated to making a difference in South Africa and contribute to enhancing socio-economic growth and sustainable educational development. We are doing so by procuring locally produced towers, contracting local transport companies and supporting community school programs through our own initiative, the Vestas Empowerment Trust,” says Nils de Baar, President of Vestas Northern & Central Europe.

Long-term customer Enel Green Power is a global developer and manager of activities for the generation of energy from renewable sources, aiming at supporting the safeguarding of the environment throughout the various phases of development, construction and management of their plants, reducing impacts and developing the principle of the circular economy.

The contract includes supply, installation and commissioning of the wind turbines, as well as a 5-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement. Turbine delivery and installation is planned for the second half of 2020.