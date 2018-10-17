LM Wind Power to Supply Blades for Goldwind 3-4 MW Wind Turbines

LM Wind Power is to supply wind turbine blades to Goldwind’s 3-4MW platform under a three-year deal.

The contract is for 1.1GW of turbines and follows a 140MW pre-agreement signed last year.

It covers three blade types – the LM 66.9P and P2 and the LM 69.0 P – for both international and the domestic China markets.

Blades will be manufactured at LM Wind Power’s plant in Qin Huang Dao in the north-east China between 2018 and 2021.

Goldwind product delivery centre general manager Xu Lei said: “This agreement is a milestone between Goldwind and LM Wind Power, setting up a successful model of strong, strategic cooperation between our two companies.

“Goldwind is committed to delivering turbines that meet the highest quality and reliability standards. With LM Wind Power’s new 3-4MW 66.9- and 69.0-metre blades, we know we get the quality, technology and reliable manufacturing expertise required by both the Chinese and international markets.”

LM Wind Power vice president of sales and marketing Dorte Kamper said: “We are thrilled by our extended partnership with Goldwind. Our close collaboration will support their global expansion with a flexible solution where the same platform gives three variants, usable for different wind classes and different requirements.”