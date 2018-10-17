Capital Dynamics Acquires 50 Percent Equity Stake in Whiteside Hill Wind Farm

Whiteside Hill, located in Dumfries and Galloway, Scotland, consists of ten GE 2.85 wind turbines with a total installed wind power capacity of 28.5 Megawatts (MW). Whiteside Hill has been operational since March 2018 and is expected to be accredited under the UK Renewables Obligation (“RO”) scheme, entitling it to receive 0.9 Renewables Obligation Certificates (“ROCs”) for each Megawatt hour (MWh) of electricity it produces until 2037.

Capital Dynamics, an independent global private asset management firm, today announced that its Clean Energy Infrastructure (“CEI”) business has signed a definitive agreement to acquire a 50 percent equity stake in Whiteside Hill Wind Farm (“Whiteside Hill”) from GE Energy Financial Services, a unit of GE Capital. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Dario Bertagna, a Principal in Capital Dynamics’ European CEI team, said: “We are excited to add the Whiteside Hill project to our UK wind portfolio furthering our position as one of the largest independent managers of operating onshore wind in the UK.”

Simon Eaves, Managing Director and Head of the European CEI team, stated: “This acquisition further demonstrates our team’s ability to secure high quality assets and provide value to our investors in a very competitive environment.”

Asset management services for Whiteside Hill will be provided by CD Arevon UK, an affiliate of Capital Dynamics, specializing in asset and project management. The firm already manages Capital Dynamics’ UK wind and solar portfolio.

The global Capital Dynamics Clean Energy Infrastructure team is one of the largest investors in clean power generation projects globally, with USD 4.9 billion in AUM and 464 net MW of onshore wind capacity.1

Capital Dynamics’ Clean Energy Infrastructure (“CEI”) team holds extensive expertise in investing, financing, owning and operating conventional and clean energy businesses globally. Established to capture attractive investment opportunities in this class of real assets, Capital Dynamics’ CEI mandate is to invest directly in proven clean energy technologies – such as solar, wind, biomass, conventional gas generation and waste gas-fuelled power generation – across the globe. The CEI team currently manages 3.1 net GW of generation capacity in the United States and Europe.2

Capital Dynamics is an independent global asset management firm focusing on private assets including private equity, private credit, clean energy infrastructure and energy infrastructure credit. Capital Dynamics offers a diversified range of tailored offerings and customized solutions for a broad, global client base, including corporations, family offices, foundations and endowments, high net worth individuals, pension funds and others. The firm oversees more than USD 15 billion in assets under management and advisement.3 Capital Dynamics is distinguished by its deep and sustained partnerships with clients, a culture that attracts entrepreneurial thought leaders and a commitment to providing innovative ideas and solutions for its clients.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in Zug, Switzerland, Capital Dynamics employs approximately 140 professionals globally and maintains offices in New York, London, Tokyo, Hong Kong, San Francisco, Munich, Birmingham, Dubai and Seoul.