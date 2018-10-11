Azerbaijan inaugurated Yeni Yashma Wind Farm in Khizi

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva have attended the inauguration of the 50 MV Yeni Yashma Wind Power Park, which is located between Yeni Yashma and Shurabad settlements in Khizi district. President Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva cut the ribbon symbolizing the opening of the Wind Power Plant.

