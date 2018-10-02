wpd awards Vestas with 59 MW wind energy project in Finland

Vestas has secured a 59 MW order for 14 V150-4.2 MW wind turbines with long-term customer wpd for the Kuuronkallio project located near Kannus in the Kalajoki region on the west coast of Finland.

wpd has secured a power purchase agreement with a third party for the full production of the Kuuronkallio wind park, providing clean and cost-effective power to the off-taker.

“Protecting our climate and resources is a big part of the way we do business. Vestas’ ability to offer a strong business case was important for the success of the Kuuronkallio wind project as is the result of several years of collaboration, experience and hard work”, says Dr. Gernot Blanke, CEO of wpd AG.

wpd specialises in the development, financing, construction and operation of wind parks on land and at sea and has a wide portfolio of Vestas wind parks all over the world.

“We are thrilled to be cooperating with wpd on the Kuuronkallio project. Over the years we have expanded our collaboration and partnership with wpd to strengthen our commercial performance and deepen our ties across borders”, says Nils de Baar, President Vestas Northern & Central Europe.

The Kuuronkallio project will feature VestasOnline® Business SCADA solution lowering turbine downtime to optimise the energy output. The contract further includes supply, installation and commissioning of the wind turbines, as well as a 20-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement. Turbine installation is scheduled for the second half of 2019.