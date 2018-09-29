Vestas renews wind energy agreements for 602 MW in the U.S.

Reflecting a growing trend in the Service business of owners and operators looking to OEM’s to leverage their unparalleled global supply chain, technological expertise, and data analytics capabilities to deliver the lowest cost of operations, guarantee performance, and maximise project availability and profitability, Vestas has signed a long-term comprehensive service portfolio renewal with an undisclosed customer for 602 MW of wind projects in the U.S.

The renewals extend the existing service agreements across multiple Vestas turbine models and sites in Texas. With the renewals, the customer retains access to Vestas’ global service network and expertise that help increase performance through data driven fleet optimisation services, predictable operations costs and maximised availability.

“These renewals confirm that Vestas Service is the trusted partner to deliver the lowest cost energy through optimised project performance and long-term” said Chris Brown, President of Vestas’ North American sales and service organisation.

With 79 GW under service, including more than 8 GW of non-Vestas turbines, Vestas is the wind industry’s largest service provider. To deliver the best possible service, Vestas leverages 35 years of experience, more than 10,000 dedicated service employees and a global service network spanning 63 countries to deliver the lowest cost of operations and service to customers.