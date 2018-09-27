Skyline Renewables to acquire Texas wind farm

Skyline Renewables, which was formed earlier this year by Transatlantic Power Holdings and Ardian, has agreed to acquire Texas-based Hackberry Wind Farm. The seller is Renewable Energy Systems Americas. No financial terms were disclosed.

The Hackberry Wind Farm in Shackelford County, Texas was established in 2008. It has 72 wind turbines and a PPA with the City of Austin. The Skyline Renewables acquisition entails a clean-up of the existing capital structure of the project, including the buyout of tax equity interests from GE Energy Financial Services and cash equity interests from RES as well a restructuring of the project debt facility. RES will continue to provide operations support for Hackberry during the transition of ownership.

“We have a clear goal – to become a leading North American clean independent energy platform,” said Skylines Renewables President & CEO, Martin Mugica. “To that end, RES has developed and managed Hackberry Wind Farm into a very attractive asset. This acquisition not only establishes Skyline with a robust foothold in the leading renewable energy state of Texas, it also provides us with additional resources for strategic growth in the near future.”

Skyline Renewables announced its first acquisition in March 2018, the 60 MW Whirlwind project, also in NW Texas. Skyline Renewables was created earlier this year as a partnership between Ardian and Transatlantic Power Holdings. Skyline Renewables will focus on acquiring operating and development projects in the onshore wind sector.

“As the industry transitions to the end of the PTC and new corporate tax reforms take effect, Skyline Renewables will continue its strategy to leverage opportunities in today’s renewable energy landscape in order to build a leading platform,” continued Mr. Mugica. “Skyline Renewables looks forward to capitalizing on more exciting opportunities in the near term.”

