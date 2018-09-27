Petrobras, Equinor to jointly pursue offshore wind power projects in Brazil

Petrobras has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (“MoU”) with the Norwegian company Equinor ASA – Equinor (formerly Statoil) to evaluate a joint business development in the offshore wind energy industry in Brazil.

Within the scope of the strategic partnership between the two companies, Petrobras and Equinor have been researching other potential areas for cooperation, including the development of renewable energy initiatives.

Joint studies with Equinor are part of Petrobras’ strategy to develop high-value businesses in renewable energy in partnership with major global players, aiming at the transition to a low carbon matrix.

The MoU does not establish obligations for the parties to undertake any business, but indicates the intention of the companies to work together to develop projects in the offshore wind energy industry.