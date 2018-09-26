Chinese firms showcase products, technologies at Hamburg wind power expo

The WindEnergy Hamburg, the world’s leading wind industry expo, kicked off Tuesday in German northern city of Hamburg. Over 40 Chinese companies are showcasing here their newest products and technologies.

WindEnergy Hamburg is an industry expo for both the onshore and the offshore segments of the wind industry. The featured topics this year are dynamic markets, cost efficiency, and smart energy, according to the organizers.

More than 1,400 exhibitors from around 40 countries and regions are presenting their innovations and services until Sept. 28. The organisers are expecting about 35,000 visitors from 100 countries and regions.

China has become Asia’s fast growing largest wind market, the event spokeswoman Gudrun Blickle said, adding that Chinese companies are actively exploring the international market and looking for more opportunities and partnership.

During the exhibition, Chinese company CRRC Zhuzhou Electric Co., LTD has brought various wind turbine products of international advanced level and also signed supply contracts with its European partner.

Zhou Junjun, Chairman of the Board, told Xinhua that his company will take this exhibition as a chance to seize the opportunities in the development of wind power industry, provide high-quality products and services, and communicate and cooperate with world-renowned wind power companies to jointly expand the global wind power market.

This year’s WindEnergy Hamburg is more international than ever before. About 50 percent of exhibitors hail from countries outside of Germany, according to the organizers.