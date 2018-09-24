Breaking new ground at WindEnergy Hamburg

The Hamburg summit is one the largest meetings of the wind power industry worldwide, bringing together stakeholders from business, politics and civil society. International Energy Agency (IEA) Executive Director Fatih Birol and WindEurope CEO Giles Dickson will be among the panelists discussing the future of wind energy in Europe.

Natural Power will be attending the global on and offshore conference, WindEnergy 2018, on 25th – 28th September in Hamburg.

At WindEnergy, more than 50 conference sessions and 500 speakers and presenters will put attendees at the forefront of every aspect of the wind industry in 2018. Each day of the conference will be organised around a distinct theme, highlighting the different ways in which wind energy is breaking new ground.

Day one: electrification and sector-coupling

Day two: digital wind and new technologies

Day three: the wind industry in a merchant environment

Day four: new markets, new frontiers: the long-term outlook

As part of the Operations and Maintenance programme, Natural Power’s Head of Asset Management, Alistair Parlett will be presenting a poster titled ‘Taking over a new site – practical considerations’; and Due Diligence Lead, Gregory Dudziak, will present ‘Advanced turbine performance analytics using nacelle mounted lidars’ as part of the Assessing the Wind Resource and Turbine Performance programme.

Industry generated abstracts and a peer-review process ensure a unique blend of relevant academic and industry content providing visitors with the latest developments in the sector, from lab to field. The conference is where players across the wind energy sector, from industry and academia, can exchange ideas and experience to the benefit of the sector as a whole.

Natural Power will be well represented at the event with our teams from across the business internationally in attendance, including:

Euan Fenelon, Director of Operations and Asset Management

Jeremy Sainsbury, Director

Craig Gordon, Global Head of Inspections

Ralph Spernagel, Construction Director

Giles Dearden, Director of Due Diligence

Marc Lamphiere, Country Director Ireland

Michael McQueenie, Fiona Stryjewski and Ieuan Spencer, Account Management

Natural Power’s French team will also be on the ground with Thierry Ripoche, Managing Director; Marion Le Doeuff, Project Delivery Manager; and Christopher Renna, Business Development Manager all in attendance.

B2.EG at stand 253.01-09.