Vestas secures 144 MW wind power order from Avangrid Renewables in U.S.

Vestas has received an order for 144 MW of V136-3.45 MW wind turbines delivered in 3.6 MW Power Optimised Mode from Avangrid Renewables for the Otter Creek Wind Farm in Illinois. The full Otter Creek nameplate capacity is 158 MW, and includes previously purchased Vestas components.

“The proven technology of Vestas wind turbines makes for a great fit as we start to mobilize construction at our newest Illinois wind farm”, said David Carroll, Vice President, Projects, at Avangrid Renewables. “Capitalizing on their advanced platform enables us to deliver a competitive project that brings substantial long-term economic benefits to Allen and Otter Creek townships in LaSalle County”.

“We’re pleased to build on our portfolio with Avangrid Renewables, and expand the 4 MW platform footprint throughout the U.S.” said Chris Brown, President of Vestas’ sales and service division in the United States and Canada. “The production, transportation, and construction of these turbines will support substantial numbers of jobs and stimulate millions of dollars of spending across a thriving American supply chain, while the long-term operations of the project will deliver clean, low-cost energy to the community, and generate millions of dollars in tax revenue and land lease payments.”

The order includes supply and commissioning of the turbines as well as a multi-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement, designed to maximize uptime and energy production and ensure optimized performance for the lifetime of the project.

Turbine delivery will begin in the second quarter of 2019 with commissioning scheduled for the third quarter.