New Jersey jumps into offshore wind energy

In the race for offshore wind leadership playing out up and down the east coast, New Jersey just made a big move—the Garden State’s Board of Public Utilities has approved the country’s largest single offshore wind power solicitation. The Board is seeking 1,100 megawatts (MW) of new offshore wind farm capacity.

Since taking office earlier this year, Gov. Phil Murphy has made offshore wind development a major priority.

“In the span of just nine months, New Jersey has vaulted to the front of the pack in establishing this cutting-edge industry,” he said. “We campaigned on rebuilding New Jersey’s reputation as a clean energy leader, and that involves setting an aggressive timetable on offshore wind. Thanks to the board, today we took another enormous step toward realizing that goal with the largest single-state solicitation of offshore wind in the country.”

Besides clean energy, New Jersey’s move to bring offshore wind energy to its shores also means new jobs for its residents.

“It wouldn’t surprise me if, down the road, to see wind turbine manufacturers relocating or having satellite facilities in New Jersey,” said board President Joseph L. Fiordaliso.

In fact, a recent study found the East Coast’s current offshore wind commitments could create nearly 40,000 full-time jobs by 2028, and building an offshore wind project requires 74 different occupation types, according to the Workforce Development Institute.

New Jersey’s announcement continues a 2018 trend of exciting news for American offshore wind power. There’s been encouraging news from North Carolina up through Massachusetts as this new ocean energy resource begins to take shape. Look for this good news to continue in the months ahead.