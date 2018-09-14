Denmark’s Engiso and Cimbria Consulting Partner to Grow Engineered Solutions in the U.S.

Cimbria Consulting today announced its new partnership with Engiso, a Danish engineered solutions firm specializing in the V-MAG multipurpose Neodyme magnet series and industrial products for extreme environments. The partnership aims to advance market adoption of Engiso’s high-value engineered solutions for wind power, telecommunications, maritime, oil and gas, and defense sectors in the United States. Engiso is already a preferred provider of engineered solutions for a number of Fortune Global 500 clients in wind energy and maritime shipping.

Engiso’s engineered solutions are manufactured to meet stringent performance standards and can be implemented as a turn-key solution for existing businesses, processes or systems. The company requires rigorous testing and high-level design to track, record and prove product performance for its customers. With over 2 million deployed solutions sold, Engiso has consistently reduced costs, optimized worker health and safety, and generated sizable productivity gains for multinational corporations.

“We are excited to participate in the current wave of disruption happening in the U.S. as companies seek data-driven and engineered industrial products to optimize their competitiveness,” said Kent Pedersen, Managing Partner of Engiso LLC. “By partnering with Cimbria Consulting, we are connecting with expert leaders in transatlantic market expansion to unlock value in new and creative ways in America.”

“Engiso manufactures some of the most reliable, durable, and functional engineered solutions in the world, which makes the Danish company a perfect fit for growing American industrials looking for next-generation solutions,” stated Noah J. Sabich, Partner and Senior Advisor at Cimbria Consulting. “Cimbria Consulting’s new partnership with Engiso will aim to accelerate the company’s expansion in the U.S. to deliver actionable results and growth paths.”

Scandinavia’s Growth Opportunities in the U.S.

There is a broad trend throughout U.S. companies to adopt engineered products that can swiftly generate additional margins and efficiency. Promising engineered innovations like Engiso’s lower operating costs, improve safety management, and offer durability in challenging work and weather conditions. Moreover, there is a large niche in U.S. industrial markets for Scandinavian engineering expertise molded by the punishing environmental conditions of Northern Europe. For Scandinavian companies wanting to acculturate into American markets, it is recommended to partner with U.S.-based subject-matter experts to facilitate the transition.

About Engiso, LLC: Engiso is a Danish-founded engineered solutions company specializing in its V-MAG series of high powered neodymium magnets and industrial products for extreme environments. The company is comprised of advanced engineers, project managers, and consultants shaped by the demands of the Nordic offshore and onshore wind energy sectors. The firm offers many types of manufactured solutions – transferable to wind power, telecommunications, maritime, oil and gas, and defense markets – that can be easily deployed into a current business, system or process. Engiso is based in Esbjerg, Denmark and Mukwonago, Wisconsin.

About Cimbria Consulting, LLC: Cimbria Consulting — an independently managed affiliate company of private equity firm Cimbria Capital — is a management, scientific, and technical consultancy based in Houston, Texas and Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The firm offers pragmatic consulting services to capture economic value for enterprises in agribusiness, renewable energy, and water technology.