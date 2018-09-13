Nordex (Acciona) awarded big-ticket wind energy contracts in South Africa

The Nordex Group has again received big-ticket contracts from South Africa to install a total of 80 AW125/3150 wind turbines for the “Garob” and “Copperton” wind power projects.

The wind farm “Garob” comprises 46 wind turbines which Enel Green Power has ordered. The second wind farm (“Copperton”) comprises 34 wind turbines for the developer and independent power producer Elawan.

Both wind power projects include delivery and installation as well as multi-year service contracts. As well as this, Nordex will be producing the 100-meter concrete towers close by, thus lowering the costs and increasing local manufacturing content.

“South Africa is an important market for us, which is why we are pleased to be executing these two orders. We have been awarded turbine supply for a total of around 400 MW in 2018,” says Patxi Landa, Chief Sales Officer of Nordex SE.

Both wind farms are located in the province of Northern Cape close to the town of Copperton.