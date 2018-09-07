Round 3 of the RenovAr, the first day of Argentina Wind Power finished today

During the first day of the conference “Argentina Wind Power 2018”, organized by the Global Wind Energy Council (GWEC), the Under Secretary of Renewable Energy of the Nation, Sebastián Kind, announced Round 3 of the RenovAr program, known as MiniRen, which will be launched in October.

This new round will offer 400 MW of power to be connected in medium voltage networks of 13.2 kV, 33 kV and 66 kV. The maximum power allowed per project will be 10 MW, while the minimum power will be 0.5 MW. The distribution per technology will be 350 MW for wind and solar photovoltaic, 10 MW for Small Hydroelectric Utilities, 25 MW for biomass for 10 MW biogas and for biogas for landfill there will be 5 MW.

During this day, which included the opening of GWEC CEO Ben Backwell and the Director of the entity for Latin America, Ramón Fiestas, the key players in the sector discussed the state of the wind industry and global trends first; and on the development of the market in Argentina, in the context of current uncertainty in the framework of the second conference.

“We are delighted that the Undersecretary of Renewable Energies, Sebastián Kind, has chosen GWEC’s event in Buenos Aires, to announce the RenovAr Round-3. This announcement provides a boost for the wind industry in Argentina and it’s a clear signal of ongoing support for the future”, said Ben Backwell.

In the afternoon, after the official announcement, the presentations revolved around the integration of large-scale renewable energies in the electricity network; the challenges that Argentina faces in logistics and technological solutions to optimize the use of wind resources.

Argentina Wind Power will have a second day tomorrow, Friday the 7th, thus closing a cycle of conference presentations, an exhibition, technical workshops and networking among the main players of the wind industry.

For two days, the conference will bring together local actors such as Genneia, Energias del Plata and many members of the Argentine Wind Chamber (CEA), Invest, the Argentine Wind Energy Association (AAEE), the Argentine-German Chamber of Industry and Commerce (AHK) and international companies such as Vestas, Siemens Gamesa, DNV-GL, UL Renewable, Ventus, ArcVera, Nordex, Acciona, and Megajoule.

GLOBAL WIND ENERGY COUNCIL (GWEC) is a global council created in 2005 to provide a credible and representative forum for the entire wind energy sector internationally. Its mission is to ensure that wind energy is established as one of the world’s main sources of energy, providing sustainable, environmental and economic benefits.

ARGENTINA WIND POWER is an annual event organized by the Global Wind Energy Council (GWEC). It is a two-day conference and exhibition that brings together the main stakeholders of the wind energy sector. It is the main international conference on wind energy in Argentina and the key networking meeting of the year for this sector.