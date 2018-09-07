Angola aims to produce 800 megawatts of renewable energy by 2025

Angola will be producing 800 megawatts of renewable energy by 2025, with greater predominance in rural areas, the national director of Renewable Energies of the Ministry of Energy and Waters said on Wednesday in Luanda.

Sandra Cristovão said that in Angola only 40% of the population has access to electricity, and the government’s objective is to increase this percentage to 60% by 2025, with renewable energy accounting for 800 megawatts, according to Angolan state news agency Angop.

Cristovão, who reported that 60% of electricity production in Angola is from hydropower and the remaining 40% from thermal plants, said that the focus on renewables, particularly in rural areas, is due to low maintenance costs.

“There are already identified areas of potential wind energy in the country,” said the national director of Renewable Energies, adding that in rural areas preference will be given to solar energy and biomass, “the latter because it makes use of agricultural and forest waste, for electricity production.”

There are financial constraints on investing in renewable energies, and in the case of private investors, these constraints are related to current electricity tariffs and the absence of specific legislation.

Cristóvão was speaking about the technological challenges and expansion of renewable energy sources in Angola, as part of the “Coffee with Science and Technology” debate, hosted by the National Technological Centre, which is part of the Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Technology and Innovation.