Nordex receives wind energy order for 99 MW wind farm from Argentina

The Nordex Group has received an order from AES Argentina Generación, a subsidiary of the energy provider AES Corporation, for the delivery of 30 AW132/3300 wind turbines.

The “Energética” wind farm is located in the Province of Buenos Aires near Bahia Blanca. The location is characterised by average wind speeds above 10 metres per second. The Nordex Group will be assembling the turbines locally in Argentina and will be manufacturing the 120-metre high concrete towers locally as well. The contract also comprises a multi-year service for the wind farm.

About the Nordex Group

The Group has installed wind power capacity of more than 23 GW in over 25 markets, generating sales of around EUR 3.1 billion in 2017. It currently has roughly 5,000 employees. The production network comprises plants in Germany, Spain, Brazil, the United States and India. The product range primarily concentrates on onshore turbines in the 1.5 – 4.8 MW class addressing the requirements of land constrained as well as grid constrained markets.