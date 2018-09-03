EDPR is awarded contracts for wind power capacity at Brazilian energy auction

EDP Renováveis, SA (“EDPR”), através da sua subsidiária EDP Renováveis Brasil, SA (“EDPR Brasil”), assegurou Contratos de Aquisição de Energia (“CAEs”) a 20 anos, na sequência do leilão de energia brasileiro A”>EDP Renováveis, SA (“EDPR”), through its subsidiary EDP Renováveis ??Brasil, SA (“EDPR Brasil”), has entered into 20-year Energy Acquisition Agreements (“CAEs”) following the Brazilian energy auction A -6 of 2018 for the sale of electricity on the regulated market. The long-term contracts are related to renewable energy that will be produced by two wind farms to be installed in the Brazilian state of Rio Grande do Norte, namely Jerusalem with a registered capacity of 176 MW and Monte Verde of 253 MW.

The start-up of the parks is expected to take place at the beginning of 2024. The price attributed to the long-term contracts was R $ 94 / MWh and R $ 87 / MWh respectively, both tariffs being indexed to Brazilian inflation.

In Brazil, considering these new contracts, EDPR is currently building and developing about 0.8 GW of wind power projects with start-up expected for 2018, 2023 and 2024, all with long-term contracts.

With this result, EDPR’s portfolio in Brazil is expected to reach 1.1 GW in 2024, reinforcing its presence in a market characterized by a low risk profile, through the implementation of long-term CAEs, a favorable renewable resource and strong growth prospects in the medium and long term.

“Brazil is a strategic market for the company, so it is with satisfaction that we see our portfolio in this market increased through long-term energy sales contracts, which will allow us to continue to grow in the coming years,” said João Manso Neto, CEO of EDP Renováveis. “The abundance of the wind resource, stable regulation and our experience in the market are factors that leave us optimistic about the future in this region,” he concluded.