Offshore substation in place at 714-MW East Anglia One wind power plant

ScottishPower Renewables, part of Spain’s Iberdrola (BME:IBE), said today that the offshore substation for its 714-MW East Anglia One offshore wind project in the UK has been installed.

The topside, which will house the electrical equipment needed to send the power from the project’s 102 turbines to the shore, was put in place on a steel jacket sitting on four piles, about 59 km (37 miles) from the coast of Lowestoft. The installation was supported by the Oleg Strashnov vessel.

A team of 60 electrical engineers and technicians will now work over the next four months to install the equipment required to commission the substation. At the same time, ScottishPower Renewables will continue with the installation of the turbine foundations. East Anglia One project director Charlie Jordan said that installation of the towers and the blades will start in the middle of next year and electricity will be generated before the end of 2019.

The manufacturer of the offshore substation, Spanish shipbuilder Navantia, handed over the structure to the project developer in July.