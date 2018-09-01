Kenya Signs U.S. Trade Deal to Finance Wind Power Plant

Kenya has signed agreements with a US wind energy company, providing a major boost for wind power and food security.

Mr. Kenyatta said the ‘Big Four agenda’ projects – boosting manufacturing industry, promoting food security, providing affordable housing and universal healthcare coverage – present major opportunities for local and foreign investors.

The Overseas Private Investment Corporation (Opic) and Kipeto Wind Energy Company signed documents to close a $232 million deal in financing the construction and operation of a 100-megawatt grid-connected wind power plant south of Nairobi.

The plant will provide a more reliable source of energy to the national grid and support the US Power Africa Initiative to double the number of people in Sub-Saharan Africa with access to electricity.

The second agreement was a $5 million letter of commitment to expand the distribution network of Twiga Foods and improve food security and agricultural wages in Kenya.

It was signed between Twiga Foods and Opic in the presence of President Kenyatta during his meeting with executives of leading US companies under the umbrella body Business Council for International Understanding (BCIU).

The second agreement was a $5 million letter of commitment to expand the distribution network of Twiga Foods and improve food security and agricultural wages in Kenya.

“Kenya is open for business and all we want to do is package our partnership in a way that is mutually beneficial to you as a private sector and the people of Kenya,” President Kenyatta said.