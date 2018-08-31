American Wind Energy Association on California statement on California’s SB 100 and further legislation

The following is a statement by Tom Kiernan, CEO of American Wind Energy Association on California Senate’s passage of SB 100 and on the need for legislators to pass further legislation on renewable procurement and on regionalization of the electricity market.

“California legislative leaders showed their commitment to the environment, their economy, and clean energy earlier this week by advancing legislation that requires 100 percent renewable energy by 2045. But there is much more that should be done to ease that path like expanding California’s electricity market to include regional renewable power and requiring utilities to speed procurement of more renewable energy projects.

We urge the legislature to continue its success in promoting a clean energy future by also passing AB 893 and AB 813, which support these additional steps and will help California continue to lead America’s clean energy transformation and create more clean energy jobs for Californians.”