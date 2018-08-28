Rep. Young receives “U.S. Wind Champion Award”

The American Wind Energy Association named Rep. David Young (R-Iowa) a U.S. Wind Champion for the 115th Congress at an event hosted by MidAmerican Energy Company, headquartered in Des Moines. AWEA is presenting U.S. Wind Champion Awards to members of Congress who have demonstrated strong leadership in support of American wind energy. The award ceremony comes after American Wind Week, August 5-11, a national celebration of U.S. leadership in wind power.

“Iowans are proud supporters of renewable energies like wind power. As an essential part of Iowa’s energy supply and a strategic piece of our country’s energy strategy, I will continue fighting to advance wind energy in Iowa and the United States,” said Young.

“Thanks to strong support from our customers, industry partners, the state of Iowa and elected officials, MidAmerican Energy’s 100% renewable energy vision is on its way to becoming reality by 2021. Last year we hit the halfway mark, delivering 50.8 percent of our customers’ annual energy needs from renewable generation,” Adam Wright, president and CEO of MidAmerican Energy, said. “Congressman Young has played a key role in supporting policies that allow MidAmerican Energy and others to continue to invest in clean, reliable and affordable energy for their customers.”

“Rep. Young has consistently been a strong advocate for the American wind industry and for the nearly 8,000 Iowans who have careers in wind energy,” said Tom Kiernan, CEO of AWEA. “Time and time again, the Congressman has been a leading voice on behalf of U.S. wind power and the benefits it delivers to Americans every day. We are proud to recognize Rep. Young as a 2018 U.S. Wind Champion.”

Iowa is a national leader in wind power. Last year, wind farms generated 37 percent of the electricity produced in Iowa, a larger share than any other state. There are over 8,000 Iowa wind workers and the state’s wind industry represents over $14.2 billion in private investment. Wind energy is also a new drought-proof cash crop for Iowa farmers, with land lease payments totaling $20-25 million each year.

Earlier this month marked the second annual celebration of American Wind Week, following the emergence of wind as America’s largest source of renewable energy capacity in 2017. The U.S. is a global leader in wind power thanks to world-class natural resources and technological innovation. American wind power creates economic opportunity, homegrown energy, and clean air. A record 105,000 Americans across all 50 states work in wind, and wind affordably and reliably supplies over 6 percent of U.S. electricity, creating clean air benefits worth more than $8 billion each year.

MidAmerican Energy Company, headquartered in Des Moines, Iowa, serves 770,000 electric customers and 751,000 natural gas customers in Iowa, Illinois, Nebraska and South Dakota. Information about MidAmerican Energy is available at midamericanenergy.com and company social media channels.