Kipeto Wind Energy to build a 100MW wind power plant in Nairobi South

During his visit to the United States of America, the Kenyan president Uhuru Kenyatta signed deals totaling $238 million with two companies for investments in the enrgey and agroindustry sectors.

Indeed, Kipeto Wind Energy Company promised to build a 100 MW wind power plant in Nairobi South. According to the government’s estimate, this construction, which will be supported by Overseas Private Investment Corporation (OPIC), will increase the portion of renewable energy in Kenya’s energy mix, reducing at the same time energy cost.

Another contract was signed with Twiga Foods to extend the company’s food products’ distribution network in the country.

The president also reiterated his country’s availability for business opportunities with USA investors. For this purpose, Kenya improved its business climate going from the 136th rank in Doing business 2014 to be the 80th of the current edition. Its ambition is to be among the top 50 countries in this ranking by 2020.