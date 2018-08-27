Vestas secures first wind power order with ECN Wind Energy Facilities

Vestas and new customer ECN Wind Energy Facilities are partnering on the 30 MW Wieringermeer test wind site project in Northern Holland, which includes test opportunities to explore how to drive forward renewable energy power plant productivity and improve grid integration. With renewable energy increasing its share of the overall energy mix, Vestas works with partners across markets to improve grid integration and plant productivity, hereby ensuring renewable energy continues to grow its share.

The project is an extension of the Wieringermeer test site, which will have a total capacity of 17 wind turbines: eight spots for serially-produced turbines and nine for prototypes of large wind turbine manufacturers. With this order, Vestas will provide the eight serially-produced turbines for regular energy production, which ECN Wind Energy Facilities may use to perform tests on behalf of third parties. Such tests could include operational strategies to optimise output and grid integration.

“ECN Wind Energy Facilities has completed an extensive tendering process for its eight new wind turbines at the new ECN Wind Turbine Test site Wieringermeer. Apart from the high quality of the Vestas wind turbines and its organisation, we were very pleased with Vestas’ collaborative attitude to realise the new test site together with us,” says Luc Rademakers, Managing Director ECN Wind Energy Facilities B.V.

“We are excited to enter into business with leading researcher and technology developer, ECN Wind Energy Facilities, showing how Vestas continues to set the benchmark in industry testing. Together we have developed a tailored solution for the project that maximises energy production and increases customer value,” says Nils de Baar, President of Northern & Central Europe

The project will consist of eight V126-3.45 MW turbines delivered in a 3.8 MW Power Optimised Mode and hub heights of 117 meters to maximise the energy output of the site’s specific wind conditions. The project includes VestasOnline® Business SCADA solution for monitoring the turbines, reducing turbine downtime and improving the project’s business case.

ECN Windturbine Testpark Wieringermeer, is a fully owned subsidiary of NRG. They focus on several key aspects in the wind industry such as finding solutions to lower the LCOE for both on- and offshore wind energy, and improving the business case and increasing the competitiveness of the Dutch wind market through innovations. They have an advisory role towards industry partners and the Dutch government and support the wind industry with development of state of the art wind farm service.

The contract includes design and construction of foundations as well as supply, installation and commissioning of the wind turbines, as well as an Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement ranging up to 20 years. Turbine delivery is expected to begin in the first quarter of 2019.