Wind energy continues to grow, providing jobs, community value and a solid investment opportunity. Even after 12 years in the renewable energy sector, I find myself looking forward to this year’s AWEA Wind Energy Finance & Investment Conference with excitement and anticipation, as it gives me the opportunity to engage with some of the major participants in wind project finance. This is a must-attend event for J.P. Morgan: Energy Investments as we continue to grow our tax equity investments in the renewable energy space. This conference sets the tone for the next 12 months.

AWEA will hold its traditional, annual event in New York City, October 1-2, and for the first time, host a separate, one-day program in San Francisco, October 5. The additional event will enable desired participation by those on the west coast unable to attend the conference in New York City.

As part of this year’s finance Advisory Group, I have been able to help guide the theme, objectives and speakers. We are making it a goal to ensure diverse industry perspectives are incorporated into the program content, and I couldn’t be more excited about how it is coming together.

This year’s agenda will cover a wide range of topics including tax equity, the debt market, M&A, offshore wind project development, hedges and corporate offtake agreements. I’m particularly excited about the sessions offering us perspectives from utilities and turbine manufacturers, as well as the CEO and CFO panels. Among other items, we will discuss the state of the wind power industry and its future.

Executives from top tier institutions including Blackrock Renewable Power, Hannon Armstrong, TPI Composites, Invenergy, and Morrison & Forester will lead dynamic discussions on breaking industry trends and forecasts. I find it incredibly beneficial to hear from industry peers on the current market. I always leave with key takeaways on how to position the team for future opportunities, making the time out of the office well spent.

If you haven’t attended the event in the past, I would suggest pacing yourself to take advantage of a full calendar. Take a look at the agenda so you know ahead of time which sessions you don’t want to miss, but also leave time for networking and impromptu meetings.

I hope to see you this fall at the AWEA Wind Energy Finance & Investment Conference East or at the inaugural Wind Energy Finance & Investment Conference West.

This is a guest post from Mit Buchanan, Managing Director, Energy Investments, J.P. Morgan, and is a member of the Advisory Group for this year’s Wind Energy Finance & Investment Conference.