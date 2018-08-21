Taiwan university partners with UK advisory firm for specialist renewable energy training

Taiwan’s National Yunlin University of Science and Technology (Yun Tech) will team up with U.K. specialist advisory firm Renewables Consulting Group (RCG) to provide offshore wind training in Taiwan, after a memorandum of understanding was signed in Douliu City last week.

The new agreement will cover training on all aspects of offshore wind development and construction, including development, environment, health and safety, and risk, as well as international insights learnt by RCG, the consultancy said in a statement.

Taiwan is one of the world’s hottest growth markets for wind energy, due to the government’s target of 5.5 gigawatts of offshore wind energy produced by 2025. To this end, the Taiwan government has partnered with nine companies to set up 14 wind farms off the west coast.

Offshore wind is becoming a significant industry, with companies from Japan, Singapore, Spain, U.K., and many others setting up shop in Taiwan, often in collaboration with Taiwanese companies.

The specialist training is available to both individuals and companies, and will be hosted by Yun Tech. RCG will support the new courses through both in-house training and supply of study materials.

Vice Predient of Yun Tech, Su Chun-yi said that the university is actively cooperating with international renewable energy companies to improve local talent and to expand business opportunities in Taiwan.

Gareth Lewis, Managing Director of RCG’s New Markets said “Building local capacity through training is an important next step in Taiwan’s offshore wind industry. We are honored to form this alliance with the National Yunlin University of Science and Technology to facilitate the growth of renewable energy in Taiwan. We are able to leverage our global expertise and local presence to support our partners.”