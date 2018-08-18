Invis Energy raises EUR 130 million for a 43 MW wind energy project

Irish onshore wind company, Invis Energy has reportedly raised EUR 130 million from UK’s private equity firm Asper Investment Management and wind-energy company Craydel Group, in a bid to develop a 43 MW wind energy farm in Co Mayo, Ireland.

An official news release by Asper claims that the Mayo project will employ 18 Nordex 2.4 MW wind mills, capable of generating 168 GWh p.a. of pollution free energy, which will eventually save 100,000 metric tons of CO2 emissions per year.

Reports suggest that the UK based investment company will provide equity financing to the project and has reportedly raised a EUR 75 million worth senior debt facility from one of Germany’s largest commercial banks, NordLB. In addition, the legal and technical aspects will be dealt with by Dublin-based A&L Goodbody and Ionic Consulting.

For the record, Invis Energy has several established and ongoing wind farms in Ireland operating in Galway, Kerry, Mayo, Donegal, Cork, and Clare. As per reports, Ireland has 223 MW of operational wind farms, 200 MW wind projects in early stage of planning or development, and 145 MW of wind projects that are currently under development.

Reports suggest that in June, Craydel and Asper closed a 35 MW wind farm inclusive of 11 wind turbines in Co Galway. Asper had back then, provided equity finances to the wind project and raised an EUR 58 million debt facility from NordLB.

In addition, Invis Energy has also sold 60% stake of its five wind farms in Ireland to a Japanese conglomerate comprising Sojitz Corporation, Kansai Electric Power, and Mitsubishi UFJLease and Finance. According to an official statement, the deal established Invis Energy’s first investment in the Europe wind industry and would be its initial step towards developing a large renewable energy generation platform in collaboration with major players.

Invis Energy is scheduled to close two project financing gigs in 2018 and expects to produce 140 MW of new clean energy in Ireland, within the next 12 months, claim sources.