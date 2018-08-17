Winergy is seeking financing to construct a 101 MW onshore wind farm in Poland

Winergy has signed a conditional construction contract with building firm Erbud, although work is unable to start until Winergy acquires financing, according to a statement from Erbud on Friday.

Erbud would have 51 weeks to complete the Potegowo Wschod wind farm once construction starts, it said.

Potegowo could be the first major wind farm constructed in the country since early 2016 due to a lack of state support.

Grzegorz Borowiecki, the Potegowo farm project manager, declined to comment when contacted by Montel.

Poland plans to tender 2.7 GW for renewables capacity in auctions scheduled for Q4.

The country’s current renewable capacity is close to 9 GW, with wind capacity at 5.9 GW.