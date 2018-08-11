Cemig will hold second wind energy auction in September

The Energy Company of Minas Gerais S.A. (CEMIG) will hold its next and second wind power auction in September.

According to the announcement of the auction, the selected projects will be granted a PPA with a duration that goes from 10 to 20 years, while the start of the energy delivery has been established for January 2022.

Last June, it contracted 431.4 MW of wind and solar energy with 1.2 GW. CEMIG provides energy to 22 Brazilian states and to Chile. The state of Minas Gerais has a participation of more than 50% in the company.