Investors eye wind farm development in Soc Trang, Vietnam

The Mekong Delta province of Soc Trang will prioritise investors with technical and financial capacity to implement wind power projects in the province, according to local officials.

To date, 69 investors have registered to carry out wind power projects in the province, including 16 joint ventures, 24 foreign and 29 domestic firms.

Meanwhile, Soc Trang has planned to build an area for wind and solar energy development with total capacity of more than 3,000MW. The province has zoned off 12 locations for wind power development, mostly in the coastal localities of Vinh Chau township and Tran De and Cu Lao Dung districts.

Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Le Thanh Tri said the province will ensure transparency in selecting investors for wind power projects.

Vinh Chau township, which boasts a coastline of 43 kilometres, is home to 22 locations planned for wind energy development. One project was recently launched in the locality.

With average wind speed measured at high levels of 6-6.4 m/s, Soc Trang holds great potential for large-scale wind power development. Projects in this sector are hoped to contribute to national energy security and shifting the economic structure of the province.-VNA