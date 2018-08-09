Senvion signs agreement in Spain for up to 300 MW of wind energy

Senvion has signed an agreement which includes the delivery of wind turbines for up to 300 MW wind power projects in Spain with Alfanar, which received the largest wind allotment of 720 MW. The installation and commissioning is planned in 2019. The agreement also covers a 20-year full maintenance service for all turbines. This is the second agreement with Alfanar after signing 300 MW in India.

Senvion will supply a broad range of products including the new turbine types 3.XM140 and 4.2M140, that perfectly suit the various characteristics of the projects spread across Spain. For the execution of the projects, Senvion Iberica will further expand its team of industry experts, project managers and service technicians.

In line with the drive to ensure 20% of energy to be generated through renewable sources by 2020, the Ministry of Energy of Spain, OMEL, through the Royal Decree 650/2017 dt. 16-06-2017, held the renewable energy auction on 26-07-2017 for a quota of 3 GW of new renewable energy installations.

Manav Sharma, acting Chief Executive Officer at Senvion, says: “We are delighted to sign the second contract with Alfanar this year and to successfully reenter into the Spanish market. This emphasizes Senvion’s aspiration to globally accompany its clients with a local approach in growth markets as India or Spain. The successful signing of the agreement also demonstrates the competitiveness of our modular product portfolio.”

Olivier Perot, Managing Director of Senvion Europe South, adds: “We thank Alfanar for its trust in Senvion. We are excited to further strengthen our Senvion Iberica team and our local supply chain. Thanks to its high-quality products and services, Senvion Iberica is dedicated to meet the customer’s requirements in Spain and support the growth of the market.”

Jamal M. Wadi, Chief Executive Officer of Alfanar Energy, said: “As a global energy development company, Alfanar is targeting to develop 9.000 MW globally by 2025. The auction in Spain was a gateway for Alfanar to enter into European market and we are glad that we will have global operational assets close to 1.84 GW by the end of 2019. After successful collaboration in India, we are very pleased to expand our existing cooperation with Senvion with the projects in Spain. We are confident that Senvion will deliver the turbines within the prescribed timelines and this order will help Senvion to establish its strong market presence in Spain. “