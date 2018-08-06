Senvion signs 205 MW wind energy project in Chile

Senvion has signed a conditional contract with GPG and Grupo Ibereólica Renovables for the supply of wind turbines with a total wind power capacity of 204.7 MW. The Cabo Leones II wind farm is located in the Atacama region and is Senvion’s largest project in Chile. The contract includes the supply of 89 Senvion 2.3M130 turbines and a long-term full scope service agreement for all turbines.

The installation of the turbines in the Huasco province in northern Chile will start in Q1 2020 and is planned to be completed before the end of 2020. With the launch of the 2.3M130 turbine, Senvion provides a tailored technology solution for low wind sites, being the newest turbine in the 2.XM platform it has been optimized to suit the project’s challenging wind conditions. Cabo Leones II is another large-scale project which allows Senvion to continue its expansion into new markets and further underlines its long-term commitment to Chile.

Manav Sharma, acting Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer at Senvion, said: “We are very excited to win our first contract with the wind industry leaders GPG and Grupo Ibereólica Renovables. We would like to thank both corporations for their trust and the long-term partnership. The order win highlights the strength of our new product 2.3M130 and its ability to provide a competitive LCoE for the benefit of our clients. We are confident that this turbine will position us strongly in 2MW class markets worldwide, especially in India. The Cabo Leones II project further solidifies Senvion’s market position in Chile and in South America as such and increases our commitment to the local communities.”

Gregorio Álvarez, President of Ibereólica Cabo Leones II SA, said: “We are very pleased with the technological effort made by the German group Senvion, for the manufacture of a new model of wind turbine that substantially improves the production of renewable energy adapted to the location of the Cabo Leones II wind farm.”

José Enrique Auffray, Director of Business Development of GPG in the Andean Area, stated: “This agreement is part of GPG’s Development Plan, which establishes a growth strategy to accelerate the creation of value, through the development of a mix of rapidly developing technologies, such as renewables, as well as investment in growing markets, with Chile among the priority countries.”