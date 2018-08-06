Kenya’s second largest wind power plant

Kenya’s second largest wind farm, the Kipeto Wind Power Project, has secured a 22-month EPC contract. The project will contribute an additional 100MW of clean power once completed.

EPC firm WorleyParsons this month signed the contract with Kipeto Energy for the Kipeto Wind Power Project in Kenya.

Located in the south west of Nairobi, the Kipeto project will include the construction of 60 GE wind turbines, and produce an additional 100MW of renewable energy onto the Kenyan national grid.

The project is the second largest in the country after the Lake Turkana Wind Power Project, which WorleyParsons provided the overall project management, engineering review and construction management services for. Read more: KPLC enters into 20 year PPA with Kipeto Energy

“Our successful execution of the Lake Turkana Wind Power Project and the experience gained played a key role in WorleyParsons winning the Kipeto project,” said project director Tim Gaskell.

According to the EPC firm, an estimated 1,000 local jobs will be created; where continued employment will also be afforded to local contractors and some of the local personnel who were part of the Lake Turkana Wind Power Project team.

When asked what it means for the wind power industry, Gaskell said: “This project reinforces Kenya’s commitment to the wind power industry and adds to Kenya’s already strong renewable energy mix.”