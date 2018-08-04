Evwind, News Menu, Uncategorized, Wind Energy, wind energy

Pattern starts on new wind power plant in New Mexico

The Eastern New Mexico News reports officials celebrated Thursday the start of work on a new wind project in Grady, New Mexico.

The San Francisco-based Pattern Energy, an affiliate of Pattern Development, is helping construct the 221-megawatt project and it’s expected to power around 90,000 homes each year.

Facility Manager Ben Givens said the new Grady Wind Farm is scheduled to be operational by mid-May of 2019.
The Grady Wind Farm is the latest wild project in New Mexico and is among several efforts statewide to decrease reliance on oil and gas.