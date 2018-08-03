Alliant Energy Plans To Double Wind Energy, Eliminate Coal

Alliant Energy is the parent company of two public utility companies–Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL) and Wisconsin Power and Light Company (WPL)–and of Alliant Energy Resources, Inc. (AER), the parent company of Alliant Energy’s non-regulated operations.

Alliant Energy today released its Corporate Sustainability Report (CSR) and announced its goal to cut carbon emissions 80 percent and eliminate all existing coal from its energy mix by 2050. The CSR can be accessed at alliantenergy.com/sustainability.

“Alliant Energy is acting today to create a better tomorrow for our customers and communities,” said Alliant Energy Chairman and CEO Patricia Kampling. “We are transforming our energy fleet with an eye on customer cost, carbon reduction and providing cleaner and reliable power to the communities we serve.”

Alliant Energy plans to spend more than $2 billion on new renewables, doubling its number of wind sites from six to 12. Through this new construction and additional purchase agreements, the company’s energy portfolio will have more than 2,700 megawatts of wind power by 2021. Renewables will be over 30 percent of Alliant Energy’s energy mix by 2030.

These actions will enable Alliant Energy to exceed carbon reduction goals pledged originally by the U.S. under the voluntary United Nations Paris Accord. While the Accord calls for reducing carbon 32 percent below 2005 levels by 2030, Alliant Energy’s plans enable a 40 percent reduction by that time.

Other highlights detailed in the report include:

Accomplishing gender parity on the Board of Directors with 50 percent of members being women.

Over $2.3 billion planned capital expenditures to build smarter and more resilient energy infrastructure in the next five years.

Fossil fuel generation water withdrawals reduced by 40 percent since 2005 with plans targeting a reduction of 75 percent by 2030.

Closure of all coal ash ponds by the end of 2023.

Dubuque solar garden is the first Envision® Platinum-rated solar project in the nation.

Rebates to 155 residential and 33 commercial customers for electric vehicle charging stations and non-road electrification uses, such as forklifts.

Community investment of $7.3 million and 93,000 volunteer hours in 2017, including $2 million for electric and heating bill assistance to families in need.

