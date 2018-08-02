EDP Renewables, Facebook Partner to Develop New Wind Farm

Long-term power purchase agreement will bring the Headwaters II Wind Farm to Randolph County, Indiana, in 2020.

EDP Renewables, SA (EDPR), through its fully-owned subsidiary EDP Renewables North America LLC (EDPR NA), announces that it has secured a 139 megawatt (MW) 15-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with Facebook for the energy produced from its Headwaters II Wind Farm in Randolph County, Indiana.

The 200 MW Headwaters II Wind Farm will produce enough clean electricity to power the equivalent of more than 52,000 homes each year and will provide economic benefits including jobs throughout the project’s construction and operation, landowner payments, and money spent in neighboring communities.

Through its Headwaters I Wind Farm, also located in Randolph County that became operational in 2014, EDP Renewables has paid approximately $2.6 million in cumulative payments to local governments through 2017. The addition of the Headwaters II Wind Farm will result in more tax payments contributed to the county.

This PPA is a step forward for Facebook in its sustainability goal of supporting all of its operations with clean and renewable energy.

“Facebook is committed to finding new renewable energy projects on the same power grid for all of our facilities,” said Bobby Hollis, Director of Global Energy at Facebook. “We’re excited to partner with EDP Renewables to help us meet our sustainability goals in the region”.

“EDP Renewables is pleased to work with Facebook to help in meeting their sustainability goal of procuring renewable energy to support their operations”, said Joao Manso Neto, EDP Renewables CEO. “Corporate purchasers, like Facebook, who purchase fixed, competitively-priced renewable energy have greatly contributed to the continued growth and success of the wind industry”.

“Indiana has long been a key market for EDP Renewables”, said Miguel Prado, EDP Renewables North America CEO. “EDPR appreciates the tremendous support we receive from our stakeholders in Randolph County and looks forward to bringing more clean energy to the grid and economic benefits to the state”.

EDP Renewables currently operates 801 MW of wind energy projects in Indiana. With the completion of the construction of the 200 MW Meadow Lake VI Wind Farm in Benton County, EDPR will exceed 1,000 MW, or 1 GW of operational capacity by the end of 2018. EDPR will continue to add to its renewable energy portfolio in the state in the coming years with the addition of the Headwaters II Wind Farm and the 200 MW Riverstart Solar Park, both in Randolph County and expected to be operational in 2020 and 2022 respectively.