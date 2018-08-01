MHI Vestas Offshore Wind joins the Global Wind Energy Council

MHI Vestas, one of the world’s leading manufacturers of offshore wind turbines, has joined the Global Wind Energy Council (GWEC), the trade body which represents the global wind industry.

The company will join GWEC’s board of directors and play an active role in GWEC’s work to open up markets for offshore wind around the world.

“We are delighted that MHI Vestas is coming on board. Offshore wind, from its origins in Europe is now in a position to become truly global, with exciting new markets opening up in Asia and North America, and potential to spread to other geographies as well,” says incoming GWEC CEO Ben Backwell.

Philippe Kavafyan, CEO of MHI Vestas, said: “More nations than ever before are recognising offshore wind as an affordable, reliable, large-scale source of clean energy. At the same time, GWEC has a strong track record of market-making and bridging the diverse interests of emerging markets and the industry. So I believe offshore wind will benefit immensely from GWEC focusing its energy in this space. We look forward to our involvement.”